US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend, but consumer stocks up
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
April 10 Dredging Corporation of India Ltd :
* Unions representing non-executives and crew & petty officer of co have given call for one day strike on April 11
* Says strike in protest against rumors of strategic sale of DCI Source text: bit.ly/2oXv6wM Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Changes headline, updates prices)