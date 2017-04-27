April 27 Dril-Quip Inc

* Dril-Quip Inc announces results for first quarter 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $0.00

* Q1 revenue $119.2 million versus $166.6 million

* Q1 operating loss per share $0.02

* Dril-Quip Inc - company's backlog at March 31, 2017 was approximately $296 million, compared to its March 31, 2016 backlog of approximately $522 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S