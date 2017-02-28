Feb 28 Dril-Quip Inc:

* Dril-Quip Inc announces results for 4th quarter & year end 2016

* Q4 results negatively impacted by after-tax loss from operations of TIW Corp of $0.08 per share

* Company announced that its backlog at December 31, 2016 was $318 million, compared to $685 million at December 31, 2015

* "2017 will be a very challenging year for us and for entire offshore sector"

* Q4 earnings per share $0.03

* Q4 revenue $106.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $115.4 million

* Due to reduced backlog level, uncertainty of book-and-ship order volumes, do not believe that it would be prudent to provide 2017 EPS guidance

* "further reduced our employee headcount in Q1 of 2017"

* "we do expect to be net income and free cash flow positive during 2017"

* "do not believe that it would be prudent to provide 2017 earnings-per-share guidance at this time"

* In addition, reductions in pay have been instituted globally

* Expect to be net income and free cash flow positive during 2017