May 10 Drillisch says

* Ebitda forecast confirmed: EBITDA between 160 and 170 million targeted for 2017

* Q1 profit after tax 13.7 million eur versus 7.5 million eur year ago

* Q1 ebitda rose 46.4 percent to 35.1 million eur

* decline in overall revenue by 11.8% to 152.9 million eur is essentially a consequence of the restructuring of our subsidiary Phone House