BRIEF-Arcadyan Technology to pay 2016 dividend on Aug. 4
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 4
May 10 Drillisch says
* Ebitda forecast confirmed: EBITDA between 160 and 170 million targeted for 2017
* Q1 profit after tax 13.7 million eur versus 7.5 million eur year ago
* Q1 ebitda rose 46.4 percent to 35.1 million eur
* decline in overall revenue by 11.8% to 152.9 million eur is essentially a consequence of the restructuring of our subsidiary Phone House Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JERUSALEM, June 20 The Israel Securities Authority said on Tuesday it has opened an investigation into the country's largest telecom group, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication, and whether its controlling shareholder carried out illegal deals.