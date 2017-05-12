BRIEF-Heico Corp acquires composites manufacturer Carbon by Design
* Heico stated that it expects acquisition to be accretive to its earnings within first year following acquisition
May 11 Drillisch Ag
* Drillisch ag: Integration of 1&1 telecommunication se into drillisch under umbrella of united internet: conclusion of a business combination agreement
* Drillisch AG - Drillisch and united internet ag have entered into agreement governing step-by-step acquisition of 1&1 telecommunication
* Drillisch AG - Transaction will be accompanied by voluntary ublic tender offer submitted by united internet for all outstanding shares of Drillisch
* Agreement to acquire 1&1 Telecommunication se by Drillisch under umbrella of united internet
* Jointly-Identified synergies from integration expected to arise at level of their combined business starting in 2018
* Agreement has approval of both companies' supervisory boards and specifies key details of this acquisition
* Jointly-Identified synergies include expected annual volume of EUR150 million by as early as 2020, rising to eur250 million annually by 2025
* To achieve these synergies, companies expect one-off implementation costs of around EUR 50 million at combined business level
* Acquisition of 1&1 telecommunication by Drillisch is to be implemented in two steps
* Drillisch -on implementation of both capital increases, united will be Drillisch's new majority shareholder about 72.7%, plus shares tendered into tender offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUESSELDORF, June 20 Bayer's chief executive said talks with the EU Commission over the antitrust scrutiny of the German drugmaker's planned takeover of U.S. seeds maker Monsanto were "very good and constructive", confirming a target to wrap up the deal by year-end.