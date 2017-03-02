UPDATE 2-British Airways resumes flights from London after IT outage causes chaos
* Airline said a power supply issue was to blame (Adds Heathrow statement)
March 2 Droneshield Ltd
* Refers to announcement in relation to a sale of a dronegun.
* Notes while price for dronegun received from distributor at full carded rate, fact sale involved only one test unit means revenue from sale is not material Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Airline said a power supply issue was to blame (Adds Heathrow statement)
LONDON, May 28 London's Heathrow Airport said it expected further delays and cancellations of British Airways flights on Sunday and told passengers not to travel to the airport unless they were rebooked on other flights.