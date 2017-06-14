BRIEF-Invigor Group announces convertible note issue
* Invigor to drive growth through $2.5m convertible note issue
June 15 Droneshield Ltd
* Asx alert-united kingdom military trial-dro.ax
* Droneshield -confirm that range of united kingdom government agencies, including military agencies, will be conducting trial of dronegun on 21 june 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Invigor to drive growth through $2.5m convertible note issue
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.8 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 29