US STOCKS-Wall St in holiday mode ahead of long weekend
* Dow down 0.04 pct, S&P flat, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
April 21 Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd
* Dr.Reddy's Laboratories - announces the launch ofprogesterone capsules in the U.S. market". Source text: (bit.ly/2pLTt0P) Further company coverage:
* Dow down 0.04 pct, S&P flat, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
LONDON, May 26 European shares slid in thin trade on Friday as shares in energy firms and banks dropped, ending a lacklustre week relatively little changed.