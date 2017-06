June 15 Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd

* Dr.Reddy's Laboratories clarifies on news item, "Dr Reddy's recalls 3.25l cartons Cipla-made acne drug from US".

* Says voluntarily recalled Cipla-made zenatane capsule from US markets

* Recall of prodcuts is a usual activity in normal course of business operations

* Says overall impact on co's financials of recall not likely to be significant