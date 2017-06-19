June 19 Golden Ocean Group Ltd:

* says has taken delivery of additional one vessel, Sea Amber (to be renamed Golden Amber), coming in addition to the 16 modern dry bulk vessels it announced a deal over on March 14

* Golden Ocean has issued 1,650,000 consideration shares to Hemen Holding, an investment vehicle for Golden Ocean top shareholder John Fredriksen, in exchange for the vessel.