April 10 Dryships Inc

* Announces agreement to amend its secured revolving facility with Sifnos Shareholders Inc to extend the facility' s maturity and make it unsecured

* Dryships Inc - As part of amendment, Sifnos facility will cease to be secured by all of company's present and future assets

* Dryships Inc - As part of amendment, Sifnos facility maturity will be extended from 3 years to 5 years