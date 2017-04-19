BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 19 Dryships Inc:
* Dryships Inc announces acquisition of three modern Kamsarmax drybulk vessels
* Dryships Inc - company expects to take delivery of vessel during Q2 of 2017
* Dryships Inc - company will finance total gross purchase price of approximately $68 million using cash on hand, which currently stands at $429 million
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results