BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 12 Dryships Inc
* Announces one year time charter contract for one of its Newcastlemax vessels
* Company anticipates a total gross backlog of $7.1 million
* Entered 1 year time charter with major grain house for one of 206,000 DWT Newcastlemax drybulk vessels for expected duration of about 1year
* Anticipates contract to commence upon delivery of vessel, expected before end of April 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results