BRIEF-Ezcorp announces pricing of $125 million of convertible senior notes due 2024
June 28 DryShips Inc
* DryShips Inc - Taken delivery of previously announced high specifications newbuilding very large gas carrier
* DryShips Inc - Expects total gross backlog associated with this time charter of up to $92.7 million including optional periods
* DryShips Inc - Since beginning of this year, DryShips has taken delivery of eleven vessels and expects to take delivery of six more by end of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 29 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Thursday its chief risk officer and head of sugar trading Jacques Gillaux has left the company after one year in the role. Gillaux left the world's largest sugar trader on Wednesday by mutual agreement, Alvean said in a statement to Reuters. Before joining Alvean, Gillaux headed the sugar and juices platforms at Louis Dreyfus from 2012 to 2015, according to a bio on Alvean's website. He also spent 26 years in various roles at