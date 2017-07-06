FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
July 6, 2017

BRIEF-Dryships Inc announces successful delivery of its third modern Newcastlemax Vessel

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Dryships Inc:

* Dryships Inc announces successful delivery of its third modern Newcastlemax Vessel

* Dryships Inc- Vessel will continue its fixed time charter contract with a major capesize German based operator

* Dryships Inc- Charter contract for a gross rate linked to baltic capesize index plus 12.5pct and an expected duration of 14 to 18 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

