May 30 Dryships Inc

* Dryships inc. Receives firm commitment of $150 million senior secured credit facility from ABN Amro bank n.v. ("ABN Amro") and export-import bank of korea ("kexim")

* Dryships inc says facility will be secured by company's four vlgcs, will have a tenor of 6 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: