BRIEF-DS Smith announces intention to raise about 285 mln stg
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 29, 2017 / 6:51 AM / 21 hours ago

BRIEF-DS Smith announces intention to raise about 285 mln stg

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - DS Smith Plc:

* Announces its intention to raise approximately £285 through an underwritten placing of new ordinary shares of 10 pence each

* Gross proceeds of proposed placing represent approximately 7 per cent. Of company's current market capitalisation based on closing share price on 28 june 2017

* Net proceeds of placing are to be used to fund part of cash portion of consideration for proposed acquisition by ds smith Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

