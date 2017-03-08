WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 8 Koninklijke DSM NV:
* DSM and Evonik establish joint venture for Omega-3 fatty acids from natural marine algae for animal nutrition
* Nutritional products and Evonik nutrition & care will each hold a 50 percent share in joint venture
* Evonik to co-own production facility, which will be built at an existing site of evonik and is expected to come on stream in 2019
* Joint venture plans to invest around USD 200 million in facility (USD 100 million by each party over circa 2 years)
* Set-Up of joint venture, to be named Veramaris and headquartered in the Netherlands Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.