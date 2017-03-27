March 27 DST Systems Inc:
* DST Systems Inc - on March 27, 2017, co and/or certain
subsidiaries, entered into a series of definitive agreements
* DST Systems- pursuant to agreement,Boston Financial Data
Services Inc, international financial data services ltd to be
wholly-owned indirect units of co
* DST Systems-pursuant to agreement,state street corp to
contribute interest in IFDS realty,shares of stock in vestmark
to BFDS in exchange for shares of BFDS
* DST Systems-unit to, post reorganization, acquire state
street's interest in BFDS for 2 million shares of state street
common stock owned by unit valued $157.6 million
* DST Systems-pursuant to agreement,co indirectly purchased
all membership interests of IFDS Realty UK held by IFDS LP,for
combined $175 million in cash
Source text:(bit.ly/2nsFMBT)
