March 27 DST Systems Inc:

* DST Systems Inc - on March 27, 2017, co and/or certain subsidiaries, entered into a series of definitive agreements

* DST Systems- pursuant to agreement,Boston Financial Data Services Inc, international financial data services ltd to be wholly-owned indirect units of co

* DST Systems-pursuant to agreement,state street corp to contribute interest in IFDS realty,shares of stock in vestmark to BFDS in exchange for shares of BFDS

* DST Systems-unit to, post reorganization, acquire state street's interest in BFDS for 2 million shares of state street common stock owned by unit valued $157.6 million

* DST Systems-pursuant to agreement,co indirectly purchased all membership interests of IFDS Realty UK held by IFDS LP,for combined $175 million in cash Source text:(bit.ly/2nsFMBT) Further company coverage: