May 9 DST Systems Inc:
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.36per share
* DST Systems, Inc. announces new $300 million share
repurchase program, 3 percent increase in quarterly dividend,
and two-for-one stock split
* DST Systems - previous $300 million share repurchase
programs were completed in april 2017
* DST Systems - board of directors also approved a
two-for-one split of DST's common stock
* DST Systems - expects its common stock to begin trading at
split-adjusted price on june 9, 2017
