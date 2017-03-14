March 14 DSW Inc:

* DSW Inc. Reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.20

* Q4 earnings per share $0.38

* Q4 sales $674.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $691.5 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.45 to $1.55

* DSW Inc- for fifty-three week period ending February 3, 2018, company expects revenue growth of 3% to 5%

* DSW Inc- full year adjusted earnings per share is expected to range between $1.45 to $1.55 per diluted share

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.41, revenue view $2.73 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* DSW Inc - company expects to open 12 to 15 net new locations in fiscal 2017