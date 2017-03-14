March 14 DSW Inc:
* DSW Inc. Reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016
financial results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.20
* Q4 earnings per share $0.38
* Q4 sales $674.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $691.5 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.45 to $1.55
* DSW Inc- for fifty-three week period ending February 3,
2018, company expects revenue growth of 3% to 5%
* DSW Inc- full year adjusted earnings per share is expected
to range between $1.45 to $1.55 per diluted share
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.41, revenue view $2.73
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* DSW Inc - company expects to open 12 to 15 net new
locations in fiscal 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: