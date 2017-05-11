BRIEF-Naim Indah Corp says Cheang Soon Siang retired as Executive Director
* Cheang Soon Siang retired as executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 11 DTS Corp :
* Says DTS plans to wholly own Datalinks Corp, via stock swap, with effective date on Aug. 1
* Says one share of Datalinks' stock will be exchanged with 0.73 shares of DTS Corp' stock
* 787,614 shares of DTS Corp's stock will be exchanged
* Datalinks will be delisted from Tokyo Stock Exchange, effective on July 27
* Glu Mobile Inc says has entered into a multi-year agreement with WWE to develop mobile game