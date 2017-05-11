May 11 DTS Corp :

* Says DTS plans to wholly own Datalinks Corp, via stock swap, with effective date on Aug. 1

* Says one share of Datalinks' stock will be exchanged with 0.73 shares of DTS Corp' stock

* 787,614 shares of DTS Corp's stock will be exchanged

* Datalinks will be delisted from Tokyo Stock Exchange, effective on July 27

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/DnKuTP

