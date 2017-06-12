BRIEF-Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust reports on non-core office property dispositions
* Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust reports on non-core office property dispositions
June 12 Dubai Investments
* Starts infrastructure work on Palisades project; earth works contract awarded
* Says contract for earth works grading and leveling of roads has been awarded to Arabtec Construction
* "Infrastructure within project is being developed in phases for 580 million dirhams” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust reports on non-core office property dispositions
* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups end higher (Adds portfolio manager quotes and details on stocks and sectors; updates prices)