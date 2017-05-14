UPDATE 2-Cost pressure dents Wolseley's U.S. business margins
* CEO sees better U.S. margins in Q4, into new financial year
May 14 Dubai Refreshments
* Q1 net profit 17.4 million dirhams versus 29.9 million dirhams year ago
* Q1 sales 186.3 million dirhams versus 202.6 million dirhams year ago Source: (bit.ly/2reaLkf) Further company coverage:
* CEO sees better U.S. margins in Q4, into new financial year
June 20 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.