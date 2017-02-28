BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
Feb 28 Duc SA:
* FY revenue 165.4 million euros ($175.4 million) versus 180.6 million euros year ago
* Peter Poortinga named as Chairman of the Board to replace Francois Gontier Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9429 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.