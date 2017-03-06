BRIEF-Precision Camshafts gets global contract from Ford for delivery of 8 mln camshafts
* Says won a global contract from Ford for delivery of circa 8 million camshafts
March 7 Ducommun Inc
* Ducommun reports results for the fourth quarter ended december 31, 2016
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.45 excluding items
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.25
* Q4 revenue $142.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $140.1 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly backlog increased to $600 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Little response to N.Korea missile launch, record high for KOSPI