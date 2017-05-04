May 4 Ducommun Inc

* Ducommun reports results for the first quarter ended april 1, 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $0.18

* Q1 revenue $136.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $133.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ducommun Inc - Firm backlog as of April 1, 2017 was $581 million compared to $600 million as of December 31, 2016