BRIEF-Nestlé USA acquires minority interest in Freshly
* Nestlé USA - as part of agreement, Nestlé USA's food division president Jeff Hamilton joins Freshly's board of directors
May 4 Ducommun Inc
* Ducommun reports results for the first quarter ended april 1, 2017
* Q1 earnings per share $0.18
* Q1 revenue $136.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $133.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ducommun Inc - Firm backlog as of April 1, 2017 was $581 million compared to $600 million as of December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bison Capital Acquisition Corp announces pricing of $52.5 million initial public offering