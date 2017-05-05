Sharp to apply for relisting on TSE's first section
TOKYO, June 20 Sharp Corp will apply for relisting on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the company said on Tuesday, underlining its recovery under Taiwanese owner Foxconn.
May 5 Dukang Distillers Holdings Ltd
* Group expects its overall revenue and earnings to be significantly lower for three months ended 31 march 2017
* Expected its baijiu production and operations to be significantly affected for 3qfy2017
* Expected result due to continuing severe air pollution, and stricter inspections and enforcements imposed by Chinese Government Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 After Amazon.com Inc completes its takeover of high-end grocer Whole Foods Market Inc, it might launch another brand with different standards, the grocery chain's chief executive said in remarks reported in a securities filing on Monday.