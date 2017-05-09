AIRSHOW-Boeing lifts 20-year industry demand forecast to $6 trillion
* New Boeing jet gets orders, but air show seen more subdued (Adds Boeing comments, orders, background)
May 9 Duke Energy Corp
* Duke Energy Corp - remains on track to achieve its 2017 adjusted diluted earnings guidance range of $4.50 to $4.70 per share
* Duke Energy reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $1.02
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $4.50 to $4.70
* Duke Energy Corp qtrly adjusted earnings per share $ 1.04
* Duke Energy Corp qtrly electric utilities and infrastructure operating revenues $4,947 million versus $5,089 million
* Duke Energy Corp qtrly total operating revenues $5,729 million versus $5,377 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $5.76 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pamplona Capital Management nears deal to buy Parexel; deal values Parexel, at $88.10 a share or $4.6 billion - WSJ, citing sources Source text - http://on.wsj.com/2skY6zk Further company coverage: