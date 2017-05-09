May 9 Duke Energy Corp

* Duke Energy Corp - remains on track to achieve its 2017 adjusted diluted earnings guidance range of $4.50 to $4.70 per share

* Duke Energy reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $1.02

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $4.50 to $4.70

* Duke Energy Corp qtrly adjusted earnings per share $ 1.04

* Duke Energy Corp qtrly electric utilities and infrastructure operating revenues $4,947 million versus $5,089 million

* Duke Energy Corp qtrly total operating revenues $5,729 million versus $5,377 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $5.76 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: