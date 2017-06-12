Qatar Airways to buy 4.75 percent stake in American Airlines
DOHA, June 22 Qatar Airways said on Thursday it intends to buy a stake of up to 4.75 percent in American Airlines and that it hoped to build a passive shareholding in the U.S. airline.
June 12 Duke Energy Corp
* Duke energy and siemens enter innovative agreement for advanced gas turbine technologies
* Duke energy - submitted plans to north carolina utilities commission (ncuc) for expansion of its lincoln county combustion turbine (lcct) generation site
* Duke energy corp - proposal includes siemens as engineering, procurement and construction (epc) contractor for project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DOHA, June 22 Qatar Airways said on Thursday it intends to buy a stake of up to 4.75 percent in American Airlines and that it hoped to build a passive shareholding in the U.S. airline.
WASHINGTON, June 22 U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Thursday that he was concerned about Ford Motor Co's announcement earlier this week that it will move some production of its Focus small car to China and import the vehicles to the United States.