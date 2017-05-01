May 1 Duke Realty Corp

* Duke realty to sell medical office business to Healthcare Trust of America for $2.8 billion

* Revised full year expectations, from previously issued guidance, for net income to a range of $4.19 to $4.70 per diluted share

* Special dividend, estimated at between $250 million and $725 million, or $0.70 to $2.00 per share, is expected to be paid in late 2017

* Special dividend, estimated at between $250 million and $725 million, or $0.70 to $2.00 per share, is expected to be paid in late 2017

* Revising previously issued FY guidance for Nareit FFO to $1.07 to $1.21 per diluted share

* Transaction is expected to be dilutive to 2017 core FFO per share guidance by about $0.07 per share, or $0.14 annually in short term

* Guidance for core FFO per diluted share was revised to $1.16 to $1.24, from a previous range of $1.24 to $1.30 for FY

* Sees nearly $3 billion of proceeds when deal combined with recently completed ten building sale to hospital system

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: