June 5 Dundee Corp:

* Dundee Corporation announces executive appointments

* Dundee Corp - ‍david Goodman will continue in his role as chief executive officer of dundee​

* Dundee Corp- appointment of Mark Goodman to position of president

* Dundee Corp - ‍appointment of Richard Mcintyre to position of executive vice president and chief operating officer, effective immediately​