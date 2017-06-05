UPDATE 1-Ireland raises 3 bln euros from "milestone" AIB share sale
* Provides strong platform for future sales-minister (Adds details, quotes)
June 5 Dundee Corp:
* Dundee Corporation announces executive appointments
* Dundee Corp - david Goodman will continue in his role as chief executive officer of dundee
* Dundee Corp- appointment of Mark Goodman to position of president
* Dundee Corp - appointment of Richard Mcintyre to position of executive vice president and chief operating officer, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Provides strong platform for future sales-minister (Adds details, quotes)
* Pik says to pay at least 30 percent of net cash from operating activities in dividends twice per year