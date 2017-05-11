Cenovus to face investors amid rift after share decline
CALGARY, Alberta, June 20 Cenovus Energy Inc will seek on Tuesday to convince investors of the value of an unpopular acquisition this year amid continuing skepticism from shareholders.
May 11 Dundee Corp
* Dundee Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 revenue C$66.1 million versus C$61 million
* Q1 earnings per share C$0.44 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Bank of Ireland Corporate Banking has promoted two bankers to the top of its leveraged finance business, it announced.