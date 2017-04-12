BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 12 Dundee Precious Metals Inc
* Dundee Precious Metals announces first quarter 2017 production results and provides notice of first quarter 2017 financial results
* Dundee Precious Metals Inc - chelopech remains on track to achieve 2017 guidance
* Dundee Precious Metals Inc - q1 chelopech gold and copper production was in line with 2017 mine plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results