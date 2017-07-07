FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dunelm Group total Q4 revenue rose by 17.7 pct to 240 mln stg
July 7, 2017 / 6:24 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Dunelm Group total Q4 revenue rose by 17.7 pct to 240 mln stg

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Dunelm Group Plc:

* Total revenue for Q4 rose by 17.7% to £240.0m

* Q4 total revenue, excluding worldstores, rose by 6.7% to £217.4m

* Q4 total like-for-like (LFL) growth (combining LFL stores and home delivery) grew by 3.8%

* Anticipate that pre-exceptional profit before tax for 52 weeks ended 1st July 2017 will be in range of £109.0m - £111.0m

* Net debt at year-end is expected to be in region of £127m

* Expecting approximately 1.5% of LFL sales to move from third to Q4

* Expectation is that gross margin for full year will be broadly flat compared to prior year

* For full year, group gross margin is expected to be around 49.0%

* Exceptional items relating to acquisition are expected to be around £17m for financial year

* Expect a further c£7m of exceptional items in next financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

