New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 12 Dunelm Group Plc:
* Q3 trading update
* Total revenue for q3 rose by 11.4 pct to 255.1 mln stg
* Q3 total revenue, excluding Worldstores, rose by 1.0 pct to 231.3 mln stg
* Q3 total like-for-like (LFL) growth (combining LFL stores and home delivery) declined by 2.2 pct.
* Expect approximately 1.5 pct of LFL sales to move from third to Q4
* Broadly nets off with 1.7 pct of LFL sales that moved from Q2 to Q3 as a result of timing of our winter sale compared to last year.
* Continue to see strong growth in online business, including a 21.0 pct increase in home delivery sales for quarter
* Dunelm's gross margin percentage (excluding Worldstores) for quarter increased by approximately 75bps
* Reflects a short-term benefit, and we expect half of this benefit to continue into Q4
* Integration of Qorldstores is going well
* Run rate of gross margin going into next financial year is expected to be broadly flat compared to same time last year.
* We continue to expect that business will be at least break-even in Dunelm's financial year ending June 30 2018.
* As at April 1 2017, net debt was approximately 117 mln stg.
* We opened two new stores in period leaving our Superstore footprint at 159 stores, a total increase of seven openings so far this year
* We have completed six store refits within year to date and have at least five planned for remainder of financial year.
* As a result, our expectations for full year remain unchanged.
* With easter being later this year, we expect approximately 1.5 pct of LFL sales to move from third to Q4
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.