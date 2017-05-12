May 12 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc:
* Dunkin' Brands Group Inc - co entered into a supplemental
confirmation to master confirmation dated as of february 5, 2015
with Goldman Sachs & Co.
* Dunkin' Brands Group Inc - final settlement of asr
agreement is expected to be completed in June 2017
* Dunkin' Brands Group Inc - company will acquire shares
under asr agreement as part of its previously announced share
repurchase program
* Dunkin' Brands Group Inc - on May 16, 2017, co will pay
Goldman $100.0 million in cash and will receive approximately
1.4 million shares of co's common stock
* Dunkin' Brands Group Inc - board increased authorization
under co's existing share repurchase program to $250 million of
company's outstanding common stock
* Dunkin' Brands Group Inc says authorization is valid until
May 2019
