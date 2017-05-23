BRIEF-MTBC announces $7.4 mln public offering
* Medical Transcription Billing - intends to use net proceeds from offering, for repayment of debt, working capital and general corporate purposes
May 23 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc:
* Dunkin' Brands Group Inc says increased size of board from eight to nine members and appointed Linda W. Boff to fill vacancy - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2qRIhxL) Further company coverage:
* Medical Transcription Billing - intends to use net proceeds from offering, for repayment of debt, working capital and general corporate purposes
LONDON, June 23 A fire that engulfed a London tower block killing at least 79 people started in a Hotpoint fridge freezer, London police said on Friday.