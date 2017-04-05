Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 5 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc
* Dunkin' Donuts announces plans for 12 new restaurants in North Carolina
* Dunkin' Brands - multi-unit store development agreements with 2 franchise groups for 12 Dunkin' Donuts restaurants in North Carolina over next several years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)