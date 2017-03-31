March 31 E 1 du Pont de Nemours and Co:

* DuPont announces agreement with FMC

* DuPont - transaction includes consideration to dupont of $1.6 billion

* DuPont - merger transaction is still expected to generate cost synergies of approximately $3 billion and growth synergies of $1 billion

* Deal including cash of $1.2 billion and working capital of $425 million

* Merger with Dow now expected to close between August 1 and Sept. 1

* DuPont - divestiture will satisfy DuPont's commitments to European commission in connection with conditional regulatory clearance of merger with Dow

* DuPont - FMC will acquire DuPont's cereal broadleaf herbicides and chewing insecticides portfolios

* DuPont-FMC to acquire DuPont crop protection research and development pipeline and organization, excluding seed treatment, nematicides,late-stage research and development programs

* DuPont - DuPont will acquire FMC'S health & nutrition business

* DuPont - Dow, dupont announcing they now expect first spin-off of intended separation process will be spin-off of post-merger material science co

* DuPont - to accommodate requirements of FMC transaction, DuPont and Dow have amended merger agreement to extend "outside date" to August 31, 2017