April 25 E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co:

* Expects to incur pre-tax charges of $326 million, comprised of $293 million of asset-related charges, $33 million in severance costs in 2017 - SEC filing

* Charges for 2017 primarily relate to closure of Protection Solutions segment's Cooper River manufacturing site near Charleston, South Carolina