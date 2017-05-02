May 2 DuPont:
* Dow and DuPont receive conditional approval from China's
Ministry of Commerce for proposed merger of equals
* MOFCOM's approval is conditional on DuPont and dow
fulfilling commitments given to MOFCOM in connection with
clearance
* Says Dow and DuPont on track to close merger between Aug.
1 and Sept. 1
* Dow, company made commitments for supply, distribution in
China of some herbicide, insecticide ingredients, formulations
for rice crops for 5 years after deal closing
