May 2 DuPont:

* Dow and DuPont receive conditional approval from China's Ministry of Commerce for proposed merger of equals

* MOFCOM's approval is conditional on DuPont and dow fulfilling commitments given to MOFCOM in connection with clearance

* Says Dow and DuPont on track to close merger between Aug. 1 and Sept. 1

* Dow, company made commitments for supply, distribution in China of some herbicide, insecticide ingredients, formulations for rice crops for 5 years after deal closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: