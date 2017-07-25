BRIEF-Dupont's Q2 operating earnings per share $1.38

1 Min Read
July 25 (Reuters) - Dupont
* Dupont reports second-quarter and first-half results
* Q2 operating earnings per share $1.38
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.97 from continuing operations
* Q2 sales $7.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $7.29 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says agriculture second-quarter 2017 operating earnings of $963 million increased $98 million, or 11 percent
* Says performance materials second-quarter 2017 operating earnings of $329 million increased $4 million, or 1 percent
* Dupont - merger of equals with Dow expected to close in August
* Dupont - Q2 included charges of $216 million associated with planned merger with Dow Chemical Company and related activities
* Dupont - Q2 included restructuring charges of $160 recorded in employee separation/asset related charges