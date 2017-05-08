GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares near two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
May 8 Durect Corp:
* Durect and Sandoz have signed a $293 million development and commercialization agreement for Posimir (saber-bupivacaine) covering the United States
* Durect Corp - Durect will remain responsible for completion of ongoing persist phase 3 clinical trial for posimir as well as fda interactions through approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Zydus gets final approval from USFDA for diflunisal tablets