BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 24 Durect Corp
* Durect announces presentation of data from a Phase 1B study of DUR-928 in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)
* DUR-928 was well tolerated in study
* Additional studies, including larger controlled trials, will be required to confirm findings
* Durect - reduction of biomarkers, results from animal, cell culture studies suggest potential therapeutic activity of DUR-928 in patients with liver disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results