BRIEF-Shanta Gold to acquire Helio
* Shanta to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Helio Resource
May 10 Durect Corp
* Durect Corporation announces first quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update
* Q1 revenue $4.6 million
* Durect Corp - Qtrly net loss per share $ 0.06
* Durect Corp- At March 31, 2017, cash and investments were $16.8 million, compared to cash and investments of $25.2 million at December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shanta to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Helio Resource
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.