BRIEF-Levi Strauss & Co- on May 23, co, units entered into second amended, restated credit facility
* Levi Strauss & Co- on May 23 co and units entered into a second amended and restated credit facility - sec filing
April 28 Duros SA:
* FY 2016 turnover at 3.7 million euros ($4.03 million) versus 3.7 million euros year ago
* FY 2016 net loss at 0.5 million euros versus loss 0.8 million euros year ago
* FY 2016 EBITDA at 0.2 million euros versus EBITDA loss 0.1 million euros year ago
* Net cash on Dec. 31, 2016 at 0.1 million euros versus 0.2 million euros year ago
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc- on may 24 elected E. J. Bird as company's interim chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2017