GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares near two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
May 3 Dusolo Fertilizers Inc
* Dusolo announces private placement of C$3.0 million, 10:1 share consolidation and business update
* Dusolo Fertilizers announces a non-brokered private placement to raise C$3.0 million through issuance of common shares of company ("shares") at C$0.03per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
June 20 Australia's OrotonGroup Ltd, a maker of luxury handbags, said on Tuesday it has received expressions of interest that could involve a sale of the company and plans to begin a formal process to explore its options.