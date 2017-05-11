Fitch Affirms Transtelecom at 'B+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, June 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed JSC Transtelecom Company's (TTK) Foreign- and Local-Currency Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+'. The Outlook on both is Stable. TTK's senior unsecured debt has been affirmed at 'B+'/ 'RR4'. The Short-Term IDR is affirmed at 'B'. TTK runs a large-capacity fibre backbone network laid along Russian railways. It operates under an asset-light business model and leases its core f