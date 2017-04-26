BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 26DuZhe Publishing & Media Co Ltd :
* Says it will invest 12 mln yuan to set up a cultural creativity unit
* Says unit will be engaged in marketing business
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/nUVWDj
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes